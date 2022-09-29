News

The judges held a meeting of the CCU, but they could not elect a chairman

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

On September 29, a special plenary session on the election of the head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) was held in Kyiv.

This was reported by the CCU press service.

"Candidates for the post of chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine were not nominated at the meeting. An adjournment was announced at the meeting," the post reads.