The judges held a meeting of the CCU, but they could not elect a chairman

On September 29, a special plenary session on the election of the head of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine (CCU) was held in Kyiv.
This was reported by the CCU press service.
"Candidates for the post of chairman of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine were not nominated at the meeting. An adjournment was announced at the meeting," the post reads.
- On December 29, 2020, Zelensky suspended the head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi for two months by decree, and on February 28 — for another month. The CCU called the presidential decree legally null and void, and Tupytskyi appealed it.
- On January 19, 2021, Tupytskyi was informed of suspicion of bribing a witness and giving knowingly false testimony, and on July 16, 2021, of unauthorized interference in the operation of an automated system, which led to falsification of information. He apparently did it repeatedly and was in a conspiracy.
- On January 28, 2022, the Council of Judges of Ukraine announced the start of a new competition for the position of judge of the Constitutional Court.
- At the beginning of April 2022, the State Bureau of Investigation began to investigate the illegal flight abroad (to Vienna) of Tupytskyi. Investigators believe that during the war, Tupytskyi left the borders of Ukraine without passing border and customs control and without checking the documents that grant the right to travel abroad.
- On May 27, 2022, Oleksandr Tupytskyi was declared internationally wanted. On July 29, the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested in absentia the former chairman and judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Tupytskyi in the case of bribery of a witness and provision of knowingly false testimony.
- On September 6, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in the first reading a draft law introducing transparent competitions for the posts of judges of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine. This law is one of the requirements of the European Union for the start of accession negotiations.