The court arrested the former head of the Constitutional Court Oleksandr Tupytskyi in absentia. Now he can be extradited from Austria

The Podil District Court of Kyiv arrested in absentia the former chairman and judge of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine Oleksandr Tupytskyi. This allows requesting his extradition from Austria.
This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation of Ukraine.
According to the investigation, in October 2018, for selfish reasons and in the interests of his acquaintance, the former head of the Higher Economic Court of Ukraine, Tupytskyi bribed a witness to refuse to testify or give false testimony in the case of the illegal takeover of the Zuyiv Power Mechanical Plant.
In addition, throughout 2018-2019, Tupytskyi provided an investigator of the General Prosecutorʼs Office of Ukraine in the same proceeding with false statements combined with artificial creation of evidence.
- On January 19, 2021, Tupytskyi was informed of suspicion of bribing a witness and giving knowingly false testimony, and on July 16, 2021, of unauthorized interference in the operation of an automated system, which led to falsification of information. He apparently did it repeatedly and was in a conspiracy.
- At the beginning of April 2022, the State Bureau of Investigation began to investigate the illegal flight abroad (to Vienna) of Tupytskyi. Investigators believe that during the war, Tupytskyi left the borders of Ukraine without passing border and customs control and without checking the documents that grant the right to travel abroad.
- On May 27, 2022, Oleksandr Tupytskyi was declared internationally wanted.