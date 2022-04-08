The State Bureau is investigating the escape of Tupytskyi, the former head of the Constitutional Court. He was previously seen in Vienna

The State Bureau of Investigation has launched a pre-trial investigation into the organization of an escape abroad during the martial law of the former Constitutional Court Chairman Oleksandr Tupytsky.
This was reported by the agencyʼs press service.
It was previously established that Tupytsky crossed the border illegally — without passing customs control and checking documents. Proceedings were opened under the article of illegal transportation of persons across the state border (Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
- As early as March 29, journalists from the Schemy project [Ukrainian project on the investigation of crimes and corruption] reported that Tupytsky was in Vienna. He was photographed near the Stefanie Hotel next to his wifeʼs car.
- According to investigators, on March 17, Tupytskyʼs family (wife Olha and two children) left Ukraine in a BMW car. Tupytsky did not cross the border officially.