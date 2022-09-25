”I donʼt think heʼs bluffing.” Zelensky suggested that Putinʼs nuclear threats could become a reality

President Volodymyr Zelensky believes that the nuclear threat from the Russian Federation may become a reality.

He said this in an interview with CBS.

“Look, maybe it was a bluff yesterday. Now it can become a reality," he said, answering a journalistʼs question about whether Russiaʼs Putin is bluffing by threatening Ukraine with nuclear weapons.

In this context, Zelensky mentioned the constant shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which is located in Energodar, temporarily occupied by Russia. And also about the attacks on the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant.

"The rocket hit an area 300 meters from the NPP. The nuclear plant has lost all its windows and doors... This is how he [Putin] wants to scare the whole world. These are the first steps of his nuclear blackmail. I donʼt think heʼs bluffing," Zelensky said.

According to the President of Ukraine, the world is restraining this threat.

"We must continue to put pressure on him and not allow him to continue," Zelensky emphasized.