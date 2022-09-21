NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg called Putinʼs nuclear weapons threat “dangerous and reckless rhetoric”

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that Russian President Vladimir Putinʼs threat to use nuclear weapons was "dangerous and reckless rhetoric," and the announced partial mobilization in Russia would lead to "an escalation of the conflict."

Stoltenberg stated this in a comment to Reuters on September 21.

"We will make sure that there is no misunderstanding in Moscow about how exactly we will react. Of course, it depends on what the situation is and what weapon can be used. The most important thing is to prevent this," Stoltenberg noted, referring to any use of nuclear weapons by Russia.

The Secretary General noted that NATO "will not engage in the same reckless and dangerous nuclear rhetoric as President Putin," as the alliance does not seek a confrontation with Russia, but is simply trying to protect Ukraine and prevent the escalation of the conflict.

"We will remain calm and continue to provide support to Ukraine. President Putinʼs speech shows that the war is not going according to President Putinʼs plans. He made a big mistake. [...] It is difficult to find a solution in the short term until Russia recognizes that Ukraine is a sovereign, independent state. So I fear that the only way to end this war is to prove that President Putin will not win on the battlefield. When he understands this, he will have to sit down and negotiate a reasonable agreement with Ukraine," Stoltenberg added.