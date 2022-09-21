Zelensky does not believe that Russia will use nuclear weapons

President Volodymyr Zelensky doubts that Russia will use nuclear weapons.

He told about this in an interview with “Bild”.

"I do not believe that he will use this weapon. I donʼt think the world will allow him to use this weapon. We cannot look into this personʼs head, there are risks. Tomorrow, Putin can say: "In addition to Ukraine, we also want a part of Poland, otherwise we will use nuclear weapons." We cannot make these compromises," Ukrainian leader noted.

In addition, according to Zelensky, the partial mobilization shows that Russia has "problems with officers and other military personnel." "Putin sees that his military units are simply running away. He needs a multi-million army that came to us. Because he sees that most of those who come to us simply run away," the president stated.

Commenting on the announcement of the "referendums" on the annexation of the occupied territories to Russia, Zelensky said that Ukraine will act "step by step" according to its plans. "I am sure that we will liberate our territory," he emphasized.