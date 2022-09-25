The USA warned Russia about the consequences of using nuclear weapons in Ukraine

President Joe Bidenʼs administration has privately told the Kremlin that any use of nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine would have "catastrophic consequences" for Russia.

This was reported by Bloomberg with reference to the statement of White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

"We told the Kremlin directly, privately at a very high level, that any use of nuclear weapons would have catastrophic consequences for Russia, that the United States and our allies would respond decisively, and we said clearly and specifically what that would entail," said Sullivan.

According to him, the US has publicly made it clear that it will respond decisively if Russia uses nuclear weapons and will continue to support Ukraine in its efforts to protect the state and its democracy.

Sullivan added that the United States will also support Ukraineʼs desire to return the occupied territories.