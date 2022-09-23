WP: The USA has been warning Russia for several months about the serious consequences of using nuclear weapons

The U.S. has been warning Russia for several months about the serious consequences of using nuclear weapons. Joe Bidenʼs administration is specifically sending “not specific” warnings to Moscow, so the Kremlin is worried about what the response might be.

This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to sources among officials.

They did not reveal the content of the letters sent by the U.S. State Department, but called them an element of nuclear deterrence through "strategic ambiguity".

One of the officials added that such correspondence "happens all the time."

The USA intensified its efforts to contain the Russian Federation in the UN as well. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council, stated that Russia should immediately stop its nuclear threats.