WP: The USA has been warning Russia for several months about the serious consequences of using nuclear weapons

The U.S. has been warning Russia for several months about the serious consequences of using nuclear weapons. Joe Bidenʼs administration is specifically sending “not specific” warnings to Moscow, so the Kremlin is worried about what the response might be.
This was reported by The Washington Post with reference to sources among officials.
They did not reveal the content of the letters sent by the U.S. State Department, but called them an element of nuclear deterrence through "strategic ambiguity".
One of the officials added that such correspondence "happens all the time."
The USA intensified its efforts to contain the Russian Federation in the UN as well. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, speaking at a meeting of the UN Security Council, stated that Russia should immediately stop its nuclear threats.
- On September 21, Putin announced a partial mobilization in Russia, supported the holding of pseudo-referendums in the occupied territories of Ukraine and threatened nuclear weapons in the event of an attack on the Russian Federation. In fact, he hinted at the possibility of nuclear strikes if the Armed Forces of Ukraine continued to liberate the occupied territories.
- NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that Putinʼs threat is "dangerous and reckless".
- President Volodymyr Zelensky said that he doubts that Russia will use nuclear weapons.