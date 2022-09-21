Russian troops again shelled the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russian troops again shelled the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in temporarily occupied Energodar at 01:13 a.m. on September 21.
This was reported by the Ukrainian company "Energoatom".
The shelling damaged the communication equipment of power unit No. 6 with the open switchgear of the ZNPP. As a result of the attack, the block transformer and transformers of the power unitʼs own needs were disconnected. Due to the loss of power, two diesel generators of the safety systems were started in an emergency — they ensure the operation of the fuel cooling pumps.
At 02:00 a.m., ZNPP workers were able to establish power supply for power unit No. 6ʼs own needs from the bus system of other power units of the station. The diesel generators of the sixth power unit were turned off and put into standby mode.
Energoatom noted that the Russians do not stop even the presence of IAEA inspectors at the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
"We once again expect more decisive actions from this organization regarding the cessation of Russiaʼs aggressive actions against civilian nuclear facilities of Ukraine, assistance in the de-occupation of the ZNPP and the establishment of a nuclear and physical security zone around the nuclear power plants of Ukraine," the Ukrainian energy company emphasized.
- On September 1, the IAEA mission arrived at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. The head of the agency, Raphael Grossi, said that six IAEA employees remain at the station. The agencyʼs delegation "saw everything it wanted to see at first." Grossi stated that he saw "remains of shells on the buildings — this means that the physical integrity of the objects was violated." However, the vast majority of the protection and safety systems at the station are in "relatively good condition".
- On September 5, four of the six representatives of the IAEA inspection team completed their work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and left the site of the plant, two experts will continue their work at the ZNPP on a permanent basis.