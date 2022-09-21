Russian troops again shelled the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Russian troops again shelled the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP) in temporarily occupied Energodar at 01:13 a.m. on September 21.

This was reported by the Ukrainian company "Energoatom".

The shelling damaged the communication equipment of power unit No. 6 with the open switchgear of the ZNPP. As a result of the attack, the block transformer and transformers of the power unitʼs own needs were disconnected. Due to the loss of power, two diesel generators of the safety systems were started in an emergency — they ensure the operation of the fuel cooling pumps.

At 02:00 a.m., ZNPP workers were able to establish power supply for power unit No. 6ʼs own needs from the bus system of other power units of the station. The diesel generators of the sixth power unit were turned off and put into standby mode.

Energoatom noted that the Russians do not stop even the presence of IAEA inspectors at the site of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"We once again expect more decisive actions from this organization regarding the cessation of Russiaʼs aggressive actions against civilian nuclear facilities of Ukraine, assistance in the de-occupation of the ZNPP and the establishment of a nuclear and physical security zone around the nuclear power plants of Ukraine," the Ukrainian energy company emphasized.