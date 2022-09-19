Night shelling of the South Ukrainian nuclear power plant: the Russians fired an “Iskander” missile at the plant

The operational command "South" reported that the Russians fired at the Southern Ukrainian nuclear power plant (NPP) from the "Iskander" missile complex at night. The missile hit 300 meters from the nuclear reactors.

In addition, the command clarified the details of the night shelling of Mykolaiv.

"Last night, the enemy fired 6 missiles of the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system and 3 rockets of the “Smerch” anti-aircraft missile system at Mykolaiv. Several private houses and a warehouse of an industrial enterprise were damaged. Before dawn, the enemy attacked the Mykolaiv district with two X-59 cruise missiles from Su-35 fighter jets. One rocket was destroyed in the air, the second fell into a private garage. There are no casualties," the message reads.