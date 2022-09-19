Russian troops shelled the Ukrainian NPP in the south. The rocket fell 300 m from the nuclear reactors

At 00:20 a.m. on September 19, the Russian army attacked the industrial zone of the Ukrainian nuclear power plant (NPP) with missiles in the south.

This was reported in "Energoatom".

A powerful explosion occurred only 300 m from the nuclear reactors. The shock wave damaged the NPP building and broke more than 100 windows. As a result of the shelling, one of the hydraulic units of the Oleksandrivska HPP, which is part of the South Ukrainian energy complex, shut down. Also, three high-voltage power lines stopped working.

Currently, all three power units of the station are operating in regular mode. The NPP workers were not injured.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky published a video of the Russian attack on the nuclear power plant.

This is what the gap from the explosion of a Russian missile looks like in the industrial zone of Ukrainian NPP in the south. Its diameter is 4 m, and its depth is 2 m.