The occupation court of Crimea sentenced 17 years in prison to the deputy chairman of the Mejlis, Nariman Dzhelal. The Akhtemov brothers received 15 and 13 years

The so-called supreme court of the occupied Crimea sentenced the deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Nariman Dzhelal, to 17 years in prison. The activists Asan and Aziz Akhtemovy were sentenced to 15 and 13 years.
This is reported by "Grata” publication.
In addition to prison terms, the court imposed fines. Dzhelal was ordered to pay 700 000 rubles (UAH 426 000). The Akhtemov were ordered to pay 500 000 rubles (UAH 304 000) — each of them.
After serving the term, they were assigned additional supervision: a year and a half for Dzhelal and a year for Akhtemov.
Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called the sentences revenge of the Russian Federation for the resistance to the occupation of the lands of the Crimean Tatar people and for Dzhelalʼs participation in the Crimean Platform. He declared that he would seek the release of Ukrainian political prisoners.
- On September 3 and 4, 2021, the FSB of the Russian Federation in Crimea detained the Deputy Chairman of the Mejlis, Nariman Dzhelal, as well as activists Eldar Odamanov, brothers Aziz and Asan Akhtemov, and Shevket Useinov. They were charged with sabotaging the gas pipeline, and on September 6, the "court" arrested Dzhelal for two months.
- On September 10, the FSB reclassified Dzhelalʼs case to a more serious charge. On September 23, Dzhelal was accused of storing, transferring and carrying explosive substances. In November, smuggling of an explosive device was added to the charges, and in December, damage was added. The preliminary investigation by the Russian security forces has been completed.
- At the same time, in the case of "sabotage of the gas pipeline" in the village of Perevalne, the FSB continued searches of Crimean Tatars. There is also a known case of torture.