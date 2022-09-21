The occupation court of Crimea sentenced 17 years in prison to the deputy chairman of the Mejlis, Nariman Dzhelal. The Akhtemov brothers received 15 and 13 years

The so-called supreme court of the occupied Crimea sentenced the deputy chairman of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Nariman Dzhelal, to 17 years in prison. The activists Asan and Aziz Akhtemovy were sentenced to 15 and 13 years.

This is reported by "Grata” publication.

In addition to prison terms, the court imposed fines. Dzhelal was ordered to pay 700 000 rubles (UAH 426 000). The Akhtemov were ordered to pay 500 000 rubles (UAH 304 000) — each of them.

After serving the term, they were assigned additional supervision: a year and a half for Dzhelal and a year for Akhtemov.

Ukrainian ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets called the sentences revenge of the Russian Federation for the resistance to the occupation of the lands of the Crimean Tatar people and for Dzhelalʼs participation in the Crimean Platform. He declared that he would seek the release of Ukrainian political prisoners.