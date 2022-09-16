Poland, France and Germany support the creation of a training mission for the Ukrainian military

Poland, France and Germany released a joint statement in which they supported the idea of creating a new training mission for the Ukrainian military.

This is stated in the text of the statement.

European diplomats emphasize that Europeʼs help is extremely important for Ukraine to be able to continue the struggle for its sovereignty and European values.

"We are aware that assistance in supporting the Ukrainian forces in the long term involves not only the provision of equipment, but rather the creation of a special European training and assistance mission in the EU for the Ukrainian forces, which will also provide maintenance and repair of military equipment," the representatives of the Weimar triangle countries note.