Poland, France and Germany support the creation of a training mission for the Ukrainian military

Poland, France and Germany released a joint statement in which they supported the idea of creating a new training mission for the Ukrainian military.
This is stated in the text of the statement.
European diplomats emphasize that Europeʼs help is extremely important for Ukraine to be able to continue the struggle for its sovereignty and European values.
"We are aware that assistance in supporting the Ukrainian forces in the long term involves not only the provision of equipment, but rather the creation of a special European training and assistance mission in the EU for the Ukrainian forces, which will also provide maintenance and repair of military equipment," the representatives of the Weimar triangle countries note.
- In Great Britain, Ukrainian soldiers and sailors are currently being trained. According to the ambassador of Ukraine, the British are training a group of 10,000 volunteers, the training lasts 120 days. It is planned that the next 10 thousand will be prepared every next 120 days.
- Sweden, Finland, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands and New Zealand send their instructors to train Ukrainians in Britain.
- On August 29, Bloomberg wrote that the European Union will offer a new training mission for the Ukrainian military. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell is to discuss this issue with the defense ministers of the EU countries in Prague.