Bloomberg: The EU is planning a training mission for the Ukrainian military. Snipers, sappers or officers will be trained

The European Union will offer a new training mission for the Ukrainian military. EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell is to discuss this issue with the defense ministers of the EU countries in Prague.

Bloomberg writes about it.

As part of the new mission, the European Union can offer sniper, demining, or officer training to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. If such trainings are agreed upon, they will probably take place outside of Ukraine.

According to a document available to Bloomberg, Kyiv has identified specific needs within the framework of these exercises. Among them are the training of medics, sappers and snipers, as well as various types of training for Ukrainian officers.

"After further review by the Ukrainian Armed Forces and consultation with partners, including the US and the UK, one or more of the above tasks may be supported by this EU training mission," the document reads.

It also says that the educational missions of the EU and other countries should "complement each other".

"Given Russiaʼs war in Ukraine, the EU training mission will have to operate within the bloc as a temporary measure," the document states, adding that the training mission can eventually be deployed in Ukraine when conditions permit and at the discretion of EU member states.