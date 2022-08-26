The Russian occupiers again reported shelling the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Russian occupiers once again reported on the artillery shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the occupied Energodar.
This is reported by Interfax.
The occupiers talk about four hits on the ZNPP near the radioactive isotope storage area. The "administration" of the city stated that there was no damage to the infrastructure and key nodes of the station, and the radiation background was normal. The Russians have traditionally blamed the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the shelling.
Today, August 26, Russian propagandists reported that "Ukrainian troops cut off the last, fourth power transmission line from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine."
- The Zaporizhzhia NPP is under constant fire. On August 5, 6, 11, and 13, Russian troops shelled the territory of the ZNPP and its facilities. One of the stationʼs engineers said that Rosatom employees are correcting the occupantsʼ fire at the NPP. They tell the military where to shoot so that it is "loud but not painful." Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chornobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine — PL-750 kV ZNPP — Dniprovska. This happened because of fires at the Zaporizhzhia TPP ash dumps as a result of shelling by the Russian military. These fires were recorded by a satellite. On August 26, one of the power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was stopped on August 25, was connected to the power grid, and capacity is being added.