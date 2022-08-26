The Russian occupiers again reported shelling the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Russian occupiers once again reported on the artillery shelling of the Zaporizhzhia NPP in the occupied Energodar.

This is reported by Interfax.

The occupiers talk about four hits on the ZNPP near the radioactive isotope storage area. The "administration" of the city stated that there was no damage to the infrastructure and key nodes of the station, and the radiation background was normal. The Russians have traditionally blamed the Armed Forces of Ukraine for the shelling.

Today, August 26, Russian propagandists reported that "Ukrainian troops cut off the last, fourth power transmission line from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine."