One of the power units of Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was stopped on August 25, was connected to the power grid, and capacity is being added.

This was reported in the “Energoatom” company.

There are no comments on the operation of the equipment and safety systems of the Ukrainian nuclear workers.

The day before, Russian propagandists stated that "Ukrainian troops cut off the last, fourth power transmission line from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine."