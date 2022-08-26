“Energoatom”: One of the Zaporizhzhia NPP power units was connected to the grid

One of the power units of Zaporizhzhia NPP, which was stopped on August 25, was connected to the power grid, and capacity is being added.
This was reported in the “Energoatom” company.
There are no comments on the operation of the equipment and safety systems of the Ukrainian nuclear workers.
The day before, Russian propagandists stated that "Ukrainian troops cut off the last, fourth power transmission line from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine."
- On March 4, 2022, the occupiers captured Energodar and the ZNPP near the city. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the third largest in the world. Despite the occupation, she still worked in the unified energy system of Ukraine.
- On August 5, 6, 11, and 13, Russian troops shelled the territory of the ZNPP and its facilities. One of the engineers of the station said that the fire of the occupiers on the NPP is being adjusted by “Rosatom” employees. They tell the military where to shoot so that it is "loud but not painful."
- Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chernobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine — PL-750 kV ZNPP — "Dniprovska". "Energoatom" reported that this happened due to fires at the Zaporizhzhya TPP ash pits as a result of shelling by the Russian military. These fires were recorded by a satellite.