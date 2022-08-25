The Russian occupiers reported that the security system at the Zaporizhzhia NPP had been activated

The Russian occupiers reported that the security system had tripped at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar, and the station had been reconnected. This was the cause of the power outage in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

The occupiers explained the activation of the security system at the nuclear power plant as a fire in the surrounding area, "caused by shelling." The Russians said that the fire caused a short circuit in the network, the indicators of the power system completely failed. Before that, the head of the Nikopol district Yevhen Yevtushenko reported that the Russians in Energodar were burning the forest near the yacht club.

The legitimate mayor of Energodar, Dmytro Orlov, said that thanks to the workers of utility companies and specialists of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, the restoration of power supply in Energodar has begun. After this process is completed, the connection of the sewage station will begin. The next step is to restore the operation of the wells at the drinking water intake.

The lack of electricity was also confirmed by the mayor of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Fedorov. The Kherson region was also without electricity and water supply.