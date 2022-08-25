The Russian occupiers reported that the security system at the Zaporizhzhia NPP had been activated

The Russian occupiers reported that the security system had tripped at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in Energodar, and the station had been reconnected. This was the cause of the power outage in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.
The occupiers explained the activation of the security system at the nuclear power plant as a fire in the surrounding area, "caused by shelling." The Russians said that the fire caused a short circuit in the network, the indicators of the power system completely failed. Before that, the head of the Nikopol district Yevhen Yevtushenko reported that the Russians in Energodar were burning the forest near the yacht club.
The legitimate mayor of Energodar, Dmytro Orlov, said that thanks to the workers of utility companies and specialists of the Zaporizhzhya NPP, the restoration of power supply in Energodar has begun. After this process is completed, the connection of the sewage station will begin. The next step is to restore the operation of the wells at the drinking water intake.
The lack of electricity was also confirmed by the mayor of Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, Ivan Fedorov. The Kherson region was also without electricity and water supply.
- The Zaporizhzhia NPP (ZNPP) is under constant fire. On August 5, 6, 11, and 13, Russian troops shelled the territory of the ZNPP and its facilities. One of the stationʼs engineers said that Rosatom employees are correcting the occupantsʼ fire at the NPP. They tell the military where to shoot so that it is "loud but not painful."
- Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chernobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 11, UN Secretary General António Guterres called for the creation of a safe perimeter around the ZNPP and the cessation of any military operations around it. He insists on the complete withdrawal of troops and equipment, followed by a moratorium on the deployment of troops at the ZNPP. The USA supported this idea, but Russia is against it.
- On August 23, the Ukrainian "Energoatom" reported that the Russian military had increased its presence on the territory of the ZNPP. They also brought additional equipment there.