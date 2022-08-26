The Russians reported on the destruction of the last electricity transmission line from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine

Russian propagandists declared that "Ukrainian troops cut off the last, fourth power transmission line from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine."
The occupying self-proclaimed "authority" of the region informed that now the station cannot supply electricity to Ukraine.
In June, the president of “Energoatom”, Petro Kotin, stated that Russiaʼs plans to hand over the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Rosatom are completely unrealistic. According to him, ZNPP operates in the energy system of Ukraine, all funds flow through “Energoatom”.
- The Zaporizhzhia NPP is under constant fire. On August 5, 6, 11, and 13, Russian troops shelled the territory of the ZNPP and its facilities. One of the stationʼs engineers said that “Rosatom” employees are correcting the occupantsʼ fire at the NPP. They tell the military where to shoot so that it is "loud but not painful."
- Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chernobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 25, the ZNPP was completely disconnected from the network for the first time in its history due to the disconnection of the last (fourth) ZNPP communication line with the energy system of Ukraine — PL-750 kV ZNPP — "Dniprovska". "Energoatom" reported that this happened due to fires at the Zaporizhzhya TPP ash pits as a result of shelling by the Russian military. These fires were recorded by a satellite.
- On March 4, 2022, the occupiers captured Energodar and the ZNPP near the city. It is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and the third largest in the world. Despite the occupation, she still worked in the unified energy system of Ukraine.