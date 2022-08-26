The Russians reported on the destruction of the last electricity transmission line from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine

Russian propagandists declared that "Ukrainian troops cut off the last, fourth power transmission line from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Ukraine."

The occupying self-proclaimed "authority" of the region informed that now the station cannot supply electricity to Ukraine.

In June, the president of “Energoatom”, Petro Kotin, stated that Russiaʼs plans to hand over the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Rosatom are completely unrealistic. According to him, ZNPP operates in the energy system of Ukraine, all funds flow through “Energoatom”.