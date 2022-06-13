“Only a fool thinks itʼs possible” The President of Energoatom denied the possibility of handing over the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Rosatom

In an interview with LIGA.net, Energoatom President Petro Kotin said that Russiaʼs plans to hand over the Zaporizhzhia NPP to Rosatom were completely unrealistic.

"I do not understand how they were going to do it. ZNPP operates in the energy system of Ukraine, the entire circulation of funds passes through Energoatom, we dispose of electricity generated by ZNPP. Iʼm sorry, but only a fool thinks itʼs possible, "Kotin said.

According to him, this is the same nonsense as the statements of the Russians about the supply of electricity from the Zaporizhzhia NPP to the occupied Crimea.

"You can say anything, but the station operates in a different frequency mode and is not connected to the power system of Russia and Crimea," — summed up the president of Energoatom.