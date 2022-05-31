There are about 500 Russian servicemen at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. The staff controls the station, but under pressure

Ukraine controls the work of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, but it is impossible to guarantee the security of the state and the world while the Russians are there. Currently, the station has about 500 soldiers and a large number of equipment and explosives.

This was stated at a briefing by Petro Kotin, head of NNEGC Energoatom.

"We continue to monitor the operation of the station. All staff follows our commands, power units continue to supply electricity to Ukraineʼs power systems. All personnel work under great pressure from the invaders. There are facts of abuse of staff, there are facts of kidnapping. About a week ago, the Russian occupiers shot one of the employees of this station just at home. He was rescued, doctors are fighting for his life, "he said.

According to Kotin, such a situation, when the invader not only captured the station but also fired with heavy weapons on the infrastructure, was the first in the history of Ukraine. These are the facts of nuclear terrorism: "For the security of Ukraine and the world, it is necessary to liberate the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from Russian invaders."