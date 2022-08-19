The Crimean “authority” reported on the explosions in Yevpatoria and the work of air defense

On the evening of August 19, explosions rang out in the occupied Crimea, in Yevpatoria. Later, the "authorities" reported on the air defense robot and the downed drone.
This was announced by the "mayor" of occupied Yevpatoria Mikhail Razvozhaev.
"Just like many of the townspeople, I heard the bangs in the center. Similar sounds used to be heard in the Strelka [village] area. Anti-aircraft defense worked in the bay. In the center is the shipʼs artillery. The story is the same as yesterday. According to preliminary data, the UAV. Targets are impressed. We are keeping calm," said Razvozhaev.
Yesterday, August 18, the occupying authorities of Crimea also announced the activation of the anti-aircraft defense system in Kerch and the shooting down of a drone.
- On August 9, explosions rang out at the air base in Novofedorivka, near Saky. There, the explosions destroyed the ammunition and aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. The Washington Post wrote that the explosions could have been carried out by Ukrainian special forces.
- On the morning of August 16, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported a detonation at the temporary ammunition storage site in the village of Maiske, Dzhankoy District. The explosion also damaged the railway, which carries trains from Russia to Crimea. Later, the Russian Federation declared "sabotage".