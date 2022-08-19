The Crimean “authority” reported on the explosions in Yevpatoria and the work of air defense

On the evening of August 19, explosions rang out in the occupied Crimea, in Yevpatoria. Later, the "authorities" reported on the air defense robot and the downed drone.

This was announced by the "mayor" of occupied Yevpatoria Mikhail Razvozhaev.

"Just like many of the townspeople, I heard the bangs in the center. Similar sounds used to be heard in the Strelka [village] area. Anti-aircraft defense worked in the bay. In the center is the shipʼs artillery. The story is the same as yesterday. According to preliminary data, the UAV. Targets are impressed. We are keeping calm," said Razvozhaev.

Yesterday, August 18, the occupying authorities of Crimea also announced the activation of the anti-aircraft defense system in Kerch and the shooting down of a drone.