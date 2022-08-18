Media: Explosions are heard in Crimea, the occupiers are talking about the work of air defense

The occupying authorities of Crimea announced the activation of the anti-aircraft defense system in Kerch.

Meduza writes about it.

Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the "head" of Crimea, announced the use of air defense systems. In addition, users of social networks, as well as the Reuters agency, citing eyewitnesses, reported that explosions were also heard in Sevastopol, near the Belbek airport. The "governor" of Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, said that the air defense system apparently also shot down a Ukrainian drone there.