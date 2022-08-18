Media: Explosions are heard in Crimea, the occupiers are talking about the work of air defense

The occupying authorities of Crimea announced the activation of the anti-aircraft defense system in Kerch.
Meduza writes about it.
Oleg Kryuchkov, adviser to the "head" of Crimea, announced the use of air defense systems. In addition, users of social networks, as well as the Reuters agency, citing eyewitnesses, reported that explosions were also heard in Sevastopol, near the Belbek airport. The "governor" of Sevastopol, Mykhailo Razvozhaev, said that the air defense system apparently also shot down a Ukrainian drone there.
On August 9, explosions rang out at the air base in Novofedorivka, near Saky. There, the explosions destroyed the ammunition and aircraft of the Black Sea Fleet of the Russian Federation. The Washington Post wrote that the explosions could have been carried out by Ukrainian special forces.
- On the morning of August 16, the Ministry of Defense of Russia reported a detonation at the temporary ammunition storage site in the village of Mayske, Dzhankoy District. The explosion also damaged the railway, which carries trains from Russia to Crimea. Later, the Russian Federation declared "sabotage".