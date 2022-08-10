WP: The explosions at the military airfield in Crimea were carried out by Ukrainian special forces

The explosions at the Crimean military airfield Saky near the village of Novofedorivka were carried out by Ukrainian special forces.
The Washington Post writes about this with reference to an anonymous Ukrainian high-ranking official. The official did not reveal the details of the possible operation, saying that he is not authorized to speak publicly on this issue.
The newspaper notes that the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces can indeed carry out raids on the occupied territories, which is indicated by a number of episodes of liquidation of the occupiersʼ manuals and an active resistance movement in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.
The official representative of the USA, on the condition of anonymity, only assured that the Ukrainian military did not use Western weapons for attacks on the occupied peninsula. The statement was made against the background of rumors about missile strikes on the airfield.
- On August 9, a series of powerful explosions rang out in the occupied Crimea near the military airfield, which is located in the village of Novofedorivka near the city of Saky. According to Radio Svoboda, this airfield is one of the key ones for Russian aviation. Previously, there was a base of the Ukrainian Navy. And before the explosions, the 43rd Fighter Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces was based there, which consisted mainly of Su-30SM, Su-33 and Su-24M bombers.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the explosions occurred due to the detonation of aviation ammunition at the storage site. Equipment and military personnel were allegedly not injured.
- Already on August 10, the General Staff of the Armed Forces announced that 9 planes had burned down at the airfield. The occupation authorities announced one dead and 13 wounded, as well as the destruction of houses and facilities. A state of emergency was introduced in Novofedorivka.