The explosions at the Crimean military airfield Saky near the village of Novofedorivka were carried out by Ukrainian special forces.

The Washington Post writes about this with reference to an anonymous Ukrainian high-ranking official. The official did not reveal the details of the possible operation, saying that he is not authorized to speak publicly on this issue.

The newspaper notes that the Ukrainian Special Operations Forces can indeed carry out raids on the occupied territories, which is indicated by a number of episodes of liquidation of the occupiersʼ manuals and an active resistance movement in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia oblasts.

The official representative of the USA, on the condition of anonymity, only assured that the Ukrainian military did not use Western weapons for attacks on the occupied peninsula. The statement was made against the background of rumors about missile strikes on the airfield.