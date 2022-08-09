”Skhemy” published satellite images of the Saka military airfield 4 hours before the explosions. There was a combat aircraft

"Skhemy" journalists published a satellite image of the Crimean military airfield "Saki" in Novofedorivka, which was taken by the Planet Labs apparatus four hours before the explosions.

Journalists note that this airfield is one of the key ones for Russian aviation on the peninsula. Previously, there was a base of the Navy of Ukraine, and now, according to Radio Liberty, the 43rd Fighter Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces is based there, which consists mainly of Su-30SM, Su-33 fighter planes, and Su-24M bombers.

The photo shows at least a dozen Su family fighters and 14 Su-24 bombers. Warehouses can also be seen at the airfield.

The occupation administration has already announced five injured civilians.