In Crimea, explosions are heard near the military airfield near the city of Saky

In the occupied Crimea, explosions are heard in the vicinity of the military airfield Nytka, which is located in the village of Novofedorivka (formerly Saky-4) near the city of Saky.

Russian mass media and the public publish photos and videos with columns of smoke, reporting on a series of explosions. Characteristic plumes of smoke may indicate that an ammunition depot is likely to explode in the area of the airfield.

Some sources suggest that the airfield was attacked, while others, citing eyewitnesses, report at least two casualties.

Local residents report a large number of ambulances traveling to Novofedorivka from Yevpatoria city. The "head" of the occupied Crimea, Sergey Aksyonov, also announced that he is going to the place of the explosion.