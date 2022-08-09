”No one was hurt.” The Ministry of Defense of Russia confirmed the explosions at the military airfield in Crimea

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed the explosions at the military airfield in Novofedorivka near the city of Saky.

A representative of the department in a comment to the Kremlinʼs "RIA Novosti" said that the explosion occurred at 3:20 PM at the aviation ammunition storage site.

"As a result of the explosion, no one was injured. Aviation equipment at the airfield was not damaged. Measures are being taken to extinguish the fire and find out the causes of the explosion. According to the report from the ground, there was no fire impact [shelling] on the collapsed ammunition storage area at the airfield," the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

The local media Krymskaya Pravda writes that the explosions occurred after a fire during the loading of fuel, which does not coincide with the statement of the Ministry of Defense.

Meanwhile, some analysts are drawing attention to videos showing explosions in two different locations. It is assumed that the explosions did not happen at one point.

Serhii Aksyonov, the "head" of the occupied Crimea, arrived on the scene. He says that there are no civilian victims. He has no military information.