In occupied Crimea, the number of victims of the explosion at the air base has increased to 13

In the occupied Crimea, due to explosions at the airbase near Novofedorivka, the number of people injured has increased to 13.

On August 10, the "head" of Crimea, Serhiy Aksyonov, told journalists about this.

The number of dead has not changed — only one person.

According to Aksyonov, 10 people, including two children, were hospitalized. All of them suffered minor injuries. One patient continues inpatient treatment. Two victims independently applied for help at the Simferopol emergency medical hospital No. 6, and after providing help went home.

Aksyonov also reported that 62 apartment buildings and private houses, as well as 20 commercial objects, were damaged by the explosions — mainly windows and doors were damaged, and compensation will be paid to the residents.