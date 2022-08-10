In occupied Crimea, the number of victims of the explosion at the air base has increased to 13

In the occupied Crimea, due to explosions at the airbase near Novofedorivka, the number of people injured has increased to 13.
On August 10, the "head" of Crimea, Serhiy Aksyonov, told journalists about this.
The number of dead has not changed — only one person.
According to Aksyonov, 10 people, including two children, were hospitalized. All of them suffered minor injuries. One patient continues inpatient treatment. Two victims independently applied for help at the Simferopol emergency medical hospital No. 6, and after providing help went home.
Aksyonov also reported that 62 apartment buildings and private houses, as well as 20 commercial objects, were damaged by the explosions — mainly windows and doors were damaged, and compensation will be paid to the residents.
- On August 9, explosions rang out in the occupied Crimea. It happened at the military airfield in the village of Novofedorivka near Saky city. The airport is one of the key for Russian aviation on the peninsula.
- The Russian Ministry of Defense said that the explosions occurred due to the detonation of aviation ammunition at a storage site. Initially, it was reported that the equipment and soldiers were not injured, later the occupation authorities announced that one person was killed.
- The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that it could not establish the cause of the fire, but once again reminded about the rules of fire safety and the prohibition of smoking in unspecified places. On the morning of August 10, the General Staff of the Armed Forces reported about nine destroyed planes at this air base.