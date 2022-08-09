”Once again we remind you about the dangers of smoking.” The Ministry of Defense commented on the explosions in Crimea

The Ministry of Defense stated that it could not establish the exact cause of the explosions at the airfield in the village of Novofedorivka in the Saky district of occupied Crimea.

This is stated in the notification of the Ministry of Defense.

"The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine cannot establish the cause of the fire, but once again reminds of the rules of fire safety and the prohibition of smoking in unspecified places," the statement reads.

They added that the fact of the fire could be used by Russia in an information war. "We do not rule out that the occupiers will "accidentally" find some characteristic "chevron", "business card," or even "DNA". We would like to draw your attention to the fact that cotton clothes are very hygienic," added the Ministry of Defense.