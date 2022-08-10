Russia lost nine planes and 160 sodiers over the past 24-hours

In the war against Ukraine, Russia has already lost 42 800 of its soldiers — +160 over the past day, as well as nine more aircraft. This is stated in the summary of the General Staff of Ukraine as of the morning of August 10.

Russia also lost:

1 832 tanks (5 over the past day);

4 076 armored combat vehicles (10);

971 artillery systems (7);

261 rocket salvo systems (no changes);

133 air defense means (1);

232 aircraft (9);

193 helicopters (1);

766 drones (9);

185 cruise missiles (3);

15 warships/boats;

3 005 units of automobile equipment and tank trucks (7);

89 units of special equipment (2).

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the past day in the Donetsk direction.