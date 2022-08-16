The ammunition is detonated in the village of Maiske, in the occupied Crimea. The evacuation of people has begun

The ammunition detonates on the territory of a temporary storage site of one of the military units in the village of Maiske (Dzhankoy district), in the occupied Crimea. The "authorities" have begun evacuating people.

This was reported to the Russian propaganda publication RIA by the village authorities.

About two thousand people have already been evacuated from the settlement. The "head" of Crimea, Serhiy Aksyonov, reported on two injured civilians.

The Ministry of Defense of Russia has already confirmed that there was a fire at the temporary ammunition storage site, "there were no serious injuries." The reasons for the detonation are being investigated.

Eyewitnesses also publish videos of the fire at the transformer substation.