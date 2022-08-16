The ammunition is detonated in the village of Maiske, in the occupied Crimea. The evacuation of people has begun

The ammunition detonates on the territory of a temporary storage site of one of the military units in the village of Maiske (Dzhankoy district), in the occupied Crimea. The "authorities" have begun evacuating people.
This was reported to the Russian propaganda publication RIA by the village authorities.
About two thousand people have already been evacuated from the settlement. The "head" of Crimea, Serhiy Aksyonov, reported on two injured civilians.
The Ministry of Defense of Russia has already confirmed that there was a fire at the temporary ammunition storage site, "there were no serious injuries." The reasons for the detonation are being investigated.
Eyewitnesses also publish videos of the fire at the transformer substation.
- On August 9, explosions rang out at the military airfield in the village of Novofedorivka near the city of Saki in the occupied Crimea. This airfield is one of the key ones for Russian aviation on the peninsula. The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that the explosions occurred due to the detonation of aviation ammunition at the storage site. Initially, it was reported that equipment and soldiers were not injured, later the occupation authorities announced that one person was killed. It is still unknown why the incident happened and who is involved in it. The Armed Forces of Ukraine reported the destruction of 9 aircraft.