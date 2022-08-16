Russia called the explosions in Dzhankoy district is a “sabotage”. Queues at the exit from Crimea

The Ministry of Defense of Russia called the ammunition explosions in the village of Maiske (Dzhankoy district) is a "sabotage".

This was reported by the Russian state publication RIA.

The "sabotage" affected civilian facilities, power lines, a power station, and a railway track. There are no "seriously injured" people, the Ministry of Defense reported.

Yurii Hnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, called these explosions is "non-observance of fire safety rules."

"Ukraine is happy about this. Dzhankoy is one more airfield where the Russians have concentrated attack helicopters and other military equipment. We hope that the enemy will lose equipment and personnel. It is too early to talk about Russian losses, but our intelligence already has some data. Everyone of them will see the satellite images," Yurii Hnat added.

The permanent representative of Ukraine in Crimea, Tamila Tasheva, reported that after the explosion, long exit queues from the peninsula.