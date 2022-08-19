Erdogan will discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will discuss the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP with Russian President Vladimir Putin after talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Lviv.

CNN writes about it.

"We will discuss this issue with Mr. Putin and ask him specifically that Russia should contribute to this as an important step for world peace," Erdogan said in an interview with journalists on his way back from Lviv.

The President of Turkey expressed concern over the ongoing conflict surrounding the Zaporizhzhia NPP and reminded of the danger of a "new Chernobyl".