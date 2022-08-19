Erdogan will discuss the situation at the Zaporizhzhia NPP with Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he will discuss the issue of the Zaporizhzhia NPP with Russian President Vladimir Putin after talks with Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Lviv.
CNN writes about it.
"We will discuss this issue with Mr. Putin and ask him specifically that Russia should contribute to this as an important step for world peace," Erdogan said in an interview with journalists on his way back from Lviv.
The President of Turkey expressed concern over the ongoing conflict surrounding the Zaporizhzhia NPP and reminded of the danger of a "new Chernobyl".
- The day before, Zelenskyi discussed with Recep Tayyip Erdoğan Russiaʼs nuclear blackmail on the ZANP. The President of Ukraine emphasized that this is one of the biggest risks created by Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Zelenskyi also agreed with the UN Secretary-General on the parameters of a possible IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
- Scientists of the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Institute of the State Emergency Service and the National Academy of Sciences developed a model of how radiation would spread in the event of an accident at the Zaporizhia NPP. Weather conditions for August 15-18 were used for the model. Radiation would affect not only Ukraine but also European countries.
- On August 18, the Ministry of Defense of Russia threatened to stop the operation of the Zaporizhzhya NPP if "Ukraine does not stop shelling the plant." "Energoatom" stated that the shutdown would bring the scenario of a radiation disaster closer.
- The occupiers said that on August 19 they were expecting a "large-scale provocation" at the ZNPP, allegedly from Ukraine, and announced an online broadcast. The Central Intelligence Agency reported that the Russians had announced an unexpected "day off" at the station. On August 19, only operative personnel will be at the ZNPP. Entry to all other employees will be closed. It is also known that the representatives of Rosatom, who have been constantly at the station lately, have urgently left the territory of the facility.