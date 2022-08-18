On August 19, the occupiers announced an online broadcast from the Zaporizhzhia NPP. They are waiting for a “provocation”

The occupiers announced an online broadcast of the situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

The Kremlin mass media reports this with reference to the statement of the so-called "member of the main council of the oblast administration", Volodymyr Rogov. The shooting is planned for the "power structures" of the occupiers on August 19.

The Russian Ministry of Defense stated that on August 19, Ukraine was allegedly preparing a "large-scale provocation" at the station. Rogov states that its probability is almost 100%.

"The probability that tomorrow there will be a provocation against a nuclear plant is not just much higher than average, but close to 100%. "I specially handed over the drones to our boys at the nuclear plant yesterday so that there would be constant filming around the perimeter for the Russian Guard and our security forces, so that any arrival and moment could be recorded online," stated the occupier.

The Main Directorate of Intelligence reported that the Russians announced an unexpected "day off" at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. On August 19, only operative personnel will be at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. Entry to all other employees will be closed. It is also known that the representatives of Rosatom, who were constantly staying at the station recently, urgently left the territory of the facility.

The staff of the ZNPP also made a public appeal to the international community, in which they called on the countries of the world to prevent a large-scale nuclear disaster with inevitable consequences for the entire Earth. Station employees separately emphasized that since the beginning of the occupation, they have been living under constant pressure, and the situation itself poses a threat to more than 10,000 workers.