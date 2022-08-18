Zelenskyy discussed with the President of Turkey the grain corridor and nuclear blackmail at the ZNPP

President Volodymyr Zelenskyi held a meeting with Turkish leader Recep Erdogan in Lviv.

As the Presidentʼs Office reports, the leaders discussed the expansion of bilateral relations and cooperation, the "grain corridor" from the Black Sea and the increase of Ukrainian exports by sea, the situation around the Zaporizhzhia NPP and much more.

Regarding grain, Zelenskyi said that the grain agreement helps to stabilize the global food market.

"In less than a month, 21 ships left the ports of Ukraine. 15 ships left Istanbul to load Ukraine with grain and other food. As we speak, more than 560,000 tons of grain and other food produced by Ukrainian farmers are reaching markets around the world. "After the signing of the agreements, wheat prices fell by 8%," the president said, "Hromadske Radio" reports.

In addition, it was indicated that the occupiers appropriated almost 0.5 million tons of grain. The leaders agreed that any trade in stolen goods is unacceptable.

As for the ZNPP, Zelensky emphasized that Russian nuclear blackmail at the plant is one of the biggest risks created by Russiaʼs war against Ukraine.

Also, in the presence of the presidents, a memorandum was signed on the restoration of infrastructure, which provides for the participation of the Turkish side in the post-war reconstruction of our country.