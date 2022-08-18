President Zelensky met with the UN Secretary General in Lviv. They talked about grain, prisoners of war and the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, held a meeting with UN Secretary General, António Guterres, in Lviv.

This is reported by the Office of the President.

The meeting took place on August 18. They discussed possible directions for the development of the grain export initiative, the issue of the illegal and forced deportation of Ukrainians to Russia, the release of captured military personnel and medics, as well as the terrorist attack in Olenivka, where the Russians killed the defenders of “Azovstal”.

Particular attention was paid to the topic of Russiaʼs nuclear blackmail at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. "This deliberate terror on the part of the aggressor can have global catastrophic consequences. Therefore, the UN must ensure the security of this strategic object, its demilitarization and complete liberation from Russian troops," Zelensky noted.

The President and the UN Secretary General agreed on the parameters of a possible IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhia NPP.

"It must be carried out in a legal way through the territory free from the occupiers," the OP reported.

Talks between Zelensky and Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, are currently underway in Lviv at the Potocki Palace.

After that, they will have a joint meeting with the UN Secretary General. Following the results of this meeting, a joint press conference is planned.