The UN initiates a mission to investigate the killing of Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

The United Nations is initiating a mission to investigate the terrorist attack in occupied Olenivka, which resulted in the deaths of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The mission will be headed by Brazilian General Carlos dos Santos Cruz.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this during a speech in Lviv, reports "Hromadske Radio".

"What happened in the Olenivka colony is unacceptable. All prisoners of war are protected by international humanitarian law. The International Committee of the Red Cross must have access to them. At the request of the governments of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, I decided to launch a fact-finding mission. Ukraine and the Russian Federation know about the terms and the team," Guterres said.

The UN Secretary-General called Santos Cruz is "a respected officer with 40 years of experience in the field of national and international security." The general was the commander of UN peacekeeping operations.