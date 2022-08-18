The UN initiates a mission to investigate the killing of Ukrainian prisoners in Olenivka

The United Nations is initiating a mission to investigate the terrorist attack in occupied Olenivka, which resulted in the deaths of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The mission will be headed by Brazilian General Carlos dos Santos Cruz.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said this during a speech in Lviv, reports "Hromadske Radio".
"What happened in the Olenivka colony is unacceptable. All prisoners of war are protected by international humanitarian law. The International Committee of the Red Cross must have access to them. At the request of the governments of Ukraine and the Russian Federation, I decided to launch a fact-finding mission. Ukraine and the Russian Federation know about the terms and the team," Guterres said.
The UN Secretary-General called Santos Cruz is "a respected officer with 40 years of experience in the field of national and international security." The general was the commander of UN peacekeeping operations.
- On the night of July 29, explosions rang out in the colony in the occupied city of Olenivka, Donetsk region, where the Russians held Ukrainian prisoners of war from "Azovstal". The Russians said that it was the ZSU that was hit with HIMARS. However, the General Staff of Ukraine stated that the pre-trial detention center was shelled by the Russians themselves with artillery in order to accuse Ukraine of "war crimes" and to cover up the torture of prisoners and executions. More than 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed, and 130 were injured in the shelling. The explosions took place on the territory of the industrial zone in a newly built building that was supposed to be specially equipped to hold prisoners who had been taken out of Azovstal.