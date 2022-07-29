The General Staff reacted to Russiaʼs statement about the death of prisoners in Olenivka. It was Russian shelling

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced that the Russians themselves deliberately fired at the Olenivka detention center in the so-called "DPR", where Ukrainian prisoners of war died.

This is stated in the official statement.

According to the General Staff, Russian troops deliberately hit the isolation ward with artillery in order to accuse Ukraine of "war crimes" and to cover up the torture of prisoners and executions. The General Staff is still clarifying the consequences of the shelling.

The commander of the Missile Forces and Artillery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that the Ukrainian forces did not fire at Olenivka, as they strike exclusively at Russian military facilities.

"The Russian enemy continues its propaganda methods of waging an information war in order to accuse the Armed Forces of Ukraine of shelling civilian infrastructure and the population, thus hiding its own insidious actions. Therefore, such statements about the alleged shelling of civilian infrastructure and the population [...] are outright lies and provocation, for which Russia, the aggressor country, occupier and sponsor of terrorism, is responsible," the statement reads.