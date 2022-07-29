The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced the death of 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Ministry of Defense of Russia announced that 40 Ukrainian prisoners of war were killed and 75 were wounded in the Olenivka pretrial detention center in the so-called "DPR" tonight.

The Kremlinʼs "RIA Novosti" writes about this.

The occupiers stated an alleged night strike by HIMARS missiles on the isolation cell in Olenivka in the so-called DPR. According to the Russians, prisoners of the Ukrainian military were held there, among whom were fighters of "Azov".

"This blatant provocation was committed in order to intimidate Ukrainian servicemen and prevent their surrender," the occupiers said.

At the same time, the leader of the "DPR", Pushilin, stated that the shelling of the detention center "was intentional" and could have started because the prisoners "began to testify." He says that 47 Ukrainians died. The Kremlin media reports that 53 people died in the Olenivka detention center.

They have already begun to show the alleged consequences of shelling.

Such a statement could mean that the Russian military could execute Ukrainian prisoners. In the so-called "DPR" and in the State Duma of the Russian Federation, statements about the death penalty for "Azov" fighters were quite often heard.

The General Staff of Ukraine did not report the strikes on Olenivka.