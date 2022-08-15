The decision on the downing of flight MH17 will be made on November 17

The Dutch court, which is considering the case of the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 in the sky over Donbas in the summer of 2014, will issue a decision on November 17.

This was reported by Reuters with reference to a court statement.

The indictment insists that three Russians and one Ukrainian, who are currently at large, helped deliver the Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile system to Donbas, from which the DNR fighters shot down the plane with 298 people on board.

Russians Major General Serhiy Dubinsky (call sign "Hmuryi"), Colonel Oleg Pulatov ("Gyurza"), Colonel Igor Girkin (“Strelkov”) and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko (“Krot”) face life imprisonment.