The decision on the downing of flight MH17 will be made on November 17

The Dutch court, which is considering the case of the downing of Malaysian Airlines flight MH17 in the sky over Donbas in the summer of 2014, will issue a decision on November 17.
This was reported by Reuters with reference to a court statement.
The indictment insists that three Russians and one Ukrainian, who are currently at large, helped deliver the Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile system to Donbas, from which the DNR fighters shot down the plane with 298 people on board.
Russians Major General Serhiy Dubinsky (call sign "Hmuryi"), Colonel Oleg Pulatov ("Gyurza"), Colonel Igor Girkin (“Strelkov”) and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko (“Krot”) face life imprisonment.
- On July 17, 2014, a passenger plane of the Malaysia Airlines company MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down by a Russian-made Buk anti-aircraft missile system near the occupied Torez of the Donetsk oblast. 298 people died. Russia denies its involvement in the disaster and blames Ukraine.
- On June 7, 2021, the court of The Hague began considering the merits of the case. On June 8, witnesses testified in court. One of them told that he saw the shot of "Buk" and the fall of the liner. On June 9, the court presented new recordings of the militantsʼ negotiations about the transportation of the “Buk", and on July 10, the recordings of the militantsʼ reports about the shooting of the “Buk".
- On September 6, Russia refused to organize the interrogation of "DPR" militants Igor Girkin and Serhiy Dubinsky as witnesses. After that, relatives of the dead were listened to for 10 days. They directly accused Russia of lying and responsibility for the tragedy.
- On June 10, 2022, the last hearing in the MH17 case was held in the Netherlands.
- Already on June 23, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe concluded that the plane MH17 was shot down by a missile from the Russian "Buk".