The last hearing in the MH17 case took place in the Netherlands

The last hearing in the case of the downing of MH17 Malaysian Airlines in the skies over Donbas in the summer of 2014 took place in the Netherlands.

This was announced by the Joint International Investigation Team.

"Today was the last day of the trial for MH17. The verdict is expected in November or December 2022, " the statement said.

A Malaysia Airlines passenger plane flying MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was shot down on July 17, 2014, near the occupied Torez, Donetsk oblast, by a Russian-made Buk anti-aircraft missile system. 298 people died. Russia denies its involvement in the catastrophe and accuses Ukraine.

An international investigation team has charged the Russians, Major General Sergei Dubinsky (nicknamed "Gloomy"), Colonel Oleh Pulatov ("Gyurza"), and Colonel Igor Girkin (Strelkov), and Ukrainian Leonid Kharchenko ("Mole").