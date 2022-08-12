Amnesty International condemned the Russian army for turning the Zaporizhia NPP into a military base

The human rights organization Amnesty International condemned the Russian army for turning the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant into a military base. They emphasized that they received numerous testimonies from the occupied Enerhodar about how the militarization of the city negatively affects the population.
The press service of AI writes about it.
"The imminent danger posed by the militarization of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant is and should be the key issue for the Security Council. It would appear that this militarization is part of a broader strategy by Russian forces to threaten civilians and put millions of people at great risk. We should also keep our attention on Russia’s abominable conduct and the fact that during its six months of aggression against Ukraine, its forces have endangered and killed many civilians," said the secretary general of the organization Agniesz Callamard.
The organization calls on the UN Security Council to immediately pay attention to the situation at the ZNPP and bring the perpetrators to justice for a wide range of crimes committed by Russia on the territory of Ukraine.
- The Zaporizhzhia NPP is under constant fire. The Russians searched for it on August 5, 6, and 11, they hit the high-voltage communication line of the autotransformer, near the dry storage of spent nuclear fuel and next to the welding station and the storage of radiation sources. Scientists separately warned that the actions of Russian troops could lead to a disaster on the level of Chernobyl or Fukushima.
- On August 11, UN Secretary General António Guterres called for the creation of a safe perimeter around the ZNPP and the cessation of any military actions around it. He insists on the complete withdrawal of troops and equipment, followed by a moratorium on the placement of troops at the ZNPP. The states have already supported this idea.
- On August 10, the head of Energoatom Petro Kotin stated that it is vital for Ukraine to regain control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP before winter, and for Russia to withdraw its military and equipment from there. Peacekeepers can protect the object.