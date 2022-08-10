The events of August 10 in the “Babel” review: the occupiers shelled Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipropetrovsk oblast, the Armed Forces hit the bridge near the Kakhovska HPP

The Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south launched seven airstrikes against the Russian occupiers: five hits on centers of manpower, weapons, and equipment in the Bashtan, Beryslav and Kherson districts, and two on strongholds more than 40 kilometers from Kherson. In total, 35 occupiers, six units of armored vehicles, and vehicles, including one T-72 tank and one command and staff vehicle, were destroyed in the south during the past day. In addition, the Ukrainian military struck the bridge in the area of the Kakhovskaya HPP and disabled it.

At night, a loud explosion was heard near Zaporizhzhia — it was an anti-aircraft missile that shot down a Russian missile. Another one was shot down an hour later. The Russian army shelled the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast from Grad — 80 rockets were fired at residential areas. 13 people died, and another 13 were injured. Around two oʼclock in the morning, the Russians shelled Mykolaiv with "Smerch" rockets. According to preliminary information, three people were injured, including a 13-year-old girl. The shelling damaged residential buildings, and there were also hits on the territory of the enterprise, warehouses, and the depot. In the morning, the occupiers shelled the village of Kushugum south of Zaporizhzhia, five houses were destroyed, approximately 50 more were damaged, and one person was killed.

The Mariupol City Council reported on the covert mobilization. Residents of the city began to receive text messages with job offers in the "new unit". The occupiers are gathering Mariupol citizens to send them to the front as cannon fodder, as they did in Donetsk and Luhansk. Such actions may indicate that the Russians lack the manpower to cover all their positions.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, said that ten people died at the checkpoint in Vasylivka while waiting for evacuation. On the air of the telethon, he said that yesterday a baby was brought to the hospital with heat stroke: the occupiers kept the family at a checkpoint in Vasylivka for two days.

The "Great Seven" countries demand that Russia immediately return control over the Zaporizhzhia NPP and other nuclear facilities on Ukrainian territory to Ukraine. They emphasize that the stationʼs Ukrainian staff must work without pressure and threats.

Denmark will join the training of the Ukrainian military in Britain — it will send 130 specialists there. The countryʼs government allocated 100 million crowns ($13.7 million) for this. The Danish military will be taught tactics and sanitary training by the command staff and the Ground Defense Forces of Ukraine. Earlier, Finland, Sweden, and Canada announced their participation in the training of the Ukrainian military in Great Britain.

Over the past week, Germany has transferred four more Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns to Ukraine. The Germans also gave 13 armored vehicles — three evacuation vehicles and 10 HMMWVs.