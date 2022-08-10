The Ukrainian military destroyed the bridge in the area of the Kakhoka HPP

The Ukrainian military struck a bridge in the area of the Kakhovka Hydro Power Plant.

This is reported by the Operational Command South.

"Our fire control of the transport and logistics routes in the temporarily occupied territories of Kherson oblast resulted in fixing the status of the bridge in the area of the Kakhovka HPP as unfit for use. The hit is accurate and effective," the command said.

They added that a storm is beginning in the Black Sea, so "10 ships and boats of the enemy fleet are pressing closer and closer to the Crimean coast in remote areas, trying to avoid damage." At the same time, two surface missile carriers keep 16 Kalibr missiles at the ready, and one large landing ship is also present.