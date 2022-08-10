Germany transferred four more “Gepard” systems and 13 armored vehicles to Ukraine

Over the last week, Germany handed Ukraine four more anti-aircraft “Gepard” self-propelled guns. The Germans also gave 13 armored vehicles — three evacuation ones and 10 HMMWVs.
This is reported on the website of the German government.
During the week, Germany transferred:
- 10 HMMWVs — 8 radar station carriers and 2 drone jamming station carriers;
- 3 armored evacuation vehicles;
- 7 mufflers;
- 8 anti-drone devices;
- 4 mobile protected demining devices;
- 8 mobile ground radars and thermal imagers;
- one high-frequency device;
- 49,000 ammunition for anti-aircraft guns;
- 2 refrigerators for medicines;
- 4 Gepard installations.
Thus, Ukraine received already 12 Gepard installations from the Germans. Delivery of 18 more such military equipment is expected.
- According to media reports, the German government has given permission to sell 100 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine.
- On July 25, the first Gepard anti-aircraft self-propelled guns arrived in Ukraine. According to the plan, Germany should transfer 30 such anti-aircraft guns to the Ukrainian Armed Forces.