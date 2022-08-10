News

Germany transferred four more “Gepard” systems and 13 armored vehicles to Ukraine

Author:
Oleksiy Yarmolenko
Date:

Over the last week, Germany handed Ukraine four more anti-aircraft “Gepard” self-propelled guns. The Germans also gave 13 armored vehicles — three evacuation ones and 10 HMMWVs.

This is reported on the website of the German government.

During the week, Germany transferred:

  • 10 HMMWVs — 8 radar station carriers and 2 drone jamming station carriers;
  • 3 armored evacuation vehicles;
  • 7 mufflers;
  • 8 anti-drone devices;
  • 4 mobile protected demining devices;
  • 8 mobile ground radars and thermal imagers;
  • one high-frequency device;
  • 49,000 ammunition for anti-aircraft guns;
  • 2 refrigerators for medicines;
  • 4 Gepard installations.

Thus, Ukraine received already 12 Gepard installations from the Germans. Delivery of 18 more such military equipment is expected.