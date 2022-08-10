Germany transferred four more “Gepard” systems and 13 armored vehicles to Ukraine

Over the last week, Germany handed Ukraine four more anti-aircraft “Gepard” self-propelled guns. The Germans also gave 13 armored vehicles — three evacuation ones and 10 HMMWVs.

This is reported on the website of the German government.

During the week, Germany transferred:

10 HMMWVs — 8 radar station carriers and 2 drone jamming station carriers;

3 armored evacuation vehicles;

7 mufflers;

8 anti-drone devices;

4 mobile protected demining devices;

8 mobile ground radars and thermal imagers;

one high-frequency device;

49,000 ammunition for anti-aircraft guns;

2 refrigerators for medicines;

4 Gepard installations.

Thus, Ukraine received already 12 Gepard installations from the Germans. Delivery of 18 more such military equipment is expected.