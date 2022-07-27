Der Spiegel: The German government allowed the sale of 100 Panzerhaubitze 2000 howitzers to Ukraine

The German government has given permission to sell 100 Panzerhaubitze 2000 self-propelled artillery units to Ukraine.

Der Spiegel writes about it.

It is reported that on July 13, the Minister of Economy, Robert Habeck, allowed the German arms manufacturer Krauss-Maffei Wegmann (KMW) to supply these howitzers to Ukraine.

KMW confirmed the deal to the publication. The company press secretary reported that 100 self-propelled howitzers will cost €1.7 billion. KMW plans to start production of howitzers immediately, but it is not yet clear when the first Panzerhaubitze 2000 will go to Ukraine. The production of all 100 howitzers is designed for several years.

The Panzerhaubitze 2000 is considered to be one of the most advanced howitzers in the world and can fire up to 10 rounds per minute, traveling a distance of 30 to 40 kilometers depending on the ammunition used. The publication cites the words of Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht, who stated that Ukraine had promised the German government before the delivery that it would not use these howitzers at facilities on the territory of Russia.