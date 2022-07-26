Germany handed over MARS rocket launchers to Ukraine

Germany handed over three MARS multiple-launch fire systems to Ukraine. They are similar to the American M270, but slightly adapted to the needs of the German army.

This was stated by the Minister of Defense of the country, Christine Lambrecht, writes Tagesschau.

She also noted that Germany provided Ukraine with three self-propelled artillery installations. Most likely, it is about the Panzerhaubitze 2000.

According to Lambrecht, five Gepard anti-aircraft guns have already arrived in Ukraine. The day before, the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, said that three such installations had arrived.

In total, Ukraine should receive 30 Gepard installations with 60,000 shells from Germany. In addition, the Germans provide three MARS jet systems and ten self-propelled guns.