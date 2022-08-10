The war. Explosions rang out at the airbase in occupied Crimea, the “DPR” reported about the death of one of “Azovstal” defenders, the Russians want to reconnect the ZNPP to Crimean grid. Day 168: live coverage

In the occupied Crimea, explosions were heard in the vicinity of the military airfield "Nytka", which is located in the village of Novofedorivka near the city of Saky. The "DPR" reported about the death of a captive defender of "Azovstal", who allegedly died due to "complications of chronic diseases caused by drug addiction", and the Russian "Rosatom" handed over the plan to reconnect the plant to the annexed Crimea to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian troops. Follow the main events of the 168th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on August 9).