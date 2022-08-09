Stories

The war. Russian troops shelled Kharkiv, the Ukrainian Armed Forces targeted two bridges in Kherson oblast, the United States agreed on a billion-dollar military aid package for Ukraine. Day 167: live coverage

Anna Kholodnova
Sappers inspect the site of a cluster munition after a rocket attack on a residential quarter in the north of Kharkiv on August 8, 2022.

Getty Images / «Babel'»

Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv, at least one person was killed. The Armed Forces of Ukraine again hit the Kakhovsky and Antonivsky bridges in Kherson oblast, and the Pentagon announced new military aid for Ukraine worth one billion dollars. Follow the main events of the one 167th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on August 8).