The war. Russian troops shelled Kharkiv, the Ukrainian Armed Forces targeted two bridges in Kherson oblast, the United States agreed on a billion-dollar military aid package for Ukraine. Day 167: live coverage

Russian occupiers attacked Kharkiv, at least one person was killed. The Armed Forces of Ukraine again hit the Kakhovsky and Antonivsky bridges in Kherson oblast, and the Pentagon announced new military aid for Ukraine worth one billion dollars. Follow the main events of the one 167th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on August 8).