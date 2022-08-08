The Armed Forces hit the Antonivka and Kakhovka Bridges

The Armed Forces of Ukraine again struck the Kakhovka and Antonivka Bridges.

A spokeswoman for the Southern Defense Forces, Natalya Humenyuk, reported this on the air of the telethon on the morning of August 8.

"Fire control, which we held for several days in this direction, has been worked out. We have enough respectable hits on both the Antonivka and Kakhovka Bridges," Natalya Humenyuk reported.

The "authorities" of the occupied Kherson oblast confirmed the information about the strikes on the Antonivka Bridge and reported damage to the road surface.

At the same time, in the Kherson oblast, attack aircraft and a pair of helicopters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine made three strikes against the accumulation of Russian weapons, their equipment and two strongholds. Among the confirmed losses:

24 occupants;

T-62 tank;

5 units of other armored and automotive equipment.

An ammunition depot of the occupiers was destroyed in the Charivne area (in the Beryslav district of the Kherson oblast). The final losses are specified.