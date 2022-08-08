The war. The occupiers shelled the Zaporizhia NPP and mined Kherson before a possible Ukrainian counteroffensive, Amnesty International apologized for the emotions Ukrainians felt because of its report. Day 166: live coverage

On Sunday, the Russian military shelled the site of the Zaporizhzhya NPP. The rockets landed near the dry cask storage of spent nuclear fuel. The impacts damaged three radiation monitoring sensors around the fuel container site. The local authorities in the Kherson Oblast reported that before a possible counteroffensive of the Armed Forces, the occupiers mined critically important communications in Kherson — among them those providing gas, electricity, and water supply. Also, on Sunday, the human rights organization Amnesty International apologized for the “distress and anger” caused to Ukrainians by a report in which the organization accused the Armed Forces of Ukraine of violating humanitarian law. Follow the main events of the 166th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on August 7).